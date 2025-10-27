Obviously, a four-year $1oo million deal says plenty about how the Chicago Bulls feel about Josh Giddey. As a result, it is incumbent upon him to stay healthy. However, on Monday, Giddey was officially listed as questionable on the injured list before the Bulls' game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Giddey is battling a right 4th metacarpophalangeal (MCP) sprain. On Saturday, Giddey sat out the final four minutes of the game against the Orlando Magic, in which the Bulls won 110-98. Altogether, he played 32 minutes and scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out three assists.

Earlier on Monday, Giddey did take part in shootaround in the lead-up to the Hawks' game, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. Meanwhile, two other notable Bulls are out on the injured list. One of them is Coby White, who's out with a calf injury for at least two weeks. The other being Zach Collins, who's out with a fracture in his left scaphoid.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have two of their top players listed as questionable for Monday. They are Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (flu-like symptoms). The Bulls are looking to start the season at 3-0 after dispatching the Detroit Pistons in their season opener, 115-111, as well as the Magic.

Article Continues Below

Josh Giddey has to be present for the Bulls.

With White out for the time being, it is incumbent upon Giddey to remain fresh for a variety of reasons. One, because he has that $100 million deal hanging over his head and the obvious pressure that comes along with that. Essentially, trying to prove that he is worthy of that kind of money for a lowly team.

Plus, in White's absence, Giddey has to be one of the guys who takes over in the realm as playmaker, although Matas Buzelis can pick up the slack in some areas. However, Giddey is the interim general for this band of soldiers.

Currently, his status is “day to day”.