The Washington Commanders (3-6) desperately need a lucky break after losing quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated elbow in Sunday's ugly loss versus the Seattle Seahawks. Well, they just got one. Veteran linebacker Frankie Luvu, who was originally suspended one game for repeatedly performing the hip-drop tackle, will now receive a different form of punishment after appealing the NFL's decision. It will still be a steep one, however.

Hearing officer and Hall of Fame LB Derrick Brooks reduced the suspension to a $100,000 fine, per NFL Senior Vice President of Football and International Communications Michael Signora. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend was jointly appointed by the league and NFL players association for his expertise on the matter, and he clearly feels that Luvu deserves to play.

The Second-Team All-Pro will now be available for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Luvu has not been as sharp this season, recording two sacks, 25 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and nine total pressures in nine games, but he is still an important member of this defense. Washington should have its hands full versus a dynamic Lions offense, so this news is especially crucial.

The Commanders have little room for error after dropping four straight matchups. Besides wanting to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, they need something to celebrate right now. Perhaps Frankie Luvu can help on that front.

The undrafted Samoan posted a career-high eight sacks in his first season with the franchise. He has the ability to erupt at any given moment. The NFL will be watching closely, though.