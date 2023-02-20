Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is one of the best mid-range players in the NBA today, but don’t call him a master on it.

Fans learned that in a hilarious way after DeRozan was introduced as the “undisputed master of mid-range” during the NBA All-Star Game introductions on Sunday night. The Bulls star was shocked and confused with the nickname he was given, and while he didn’t say anything, his facial expression says a lot about what he feels about the intro.

PA Announcer: "A 6-time All-Star from the Chicago Bulls, who is an undisputed master of the mid-range." DeMar DeRozan: 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBKwzKQFhT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Several viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their reaction to DeRozan’s expression, noting how hilarious it was.

“DeMar DeRozan’s reaction to being called “an undisputed master of the mid-range” was hilarious,” one fan said.

Another mocked the nickname, saying, “Now and forever it’s DeMar DeRozan The Undisputed Master of the Midrange”

A third commenter added, “He thought ‘master of the midrange’ was poorly chosen Give it up for DeMar DeRozan.”

Here are more Twitter reactions to the funny turn of events:

demar derozan was not a fan of being introduced as the 'undisputed master of the mid-range' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YCsDbzdQrF — buckets (@buckets) February 20, 2023

DeMar DeRozan hated his nickname lmao pic.twitter.com/6zlG4Oq28s — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) February 20, 2023

DeMar DeRozan looks visibly confused as he is labeled "an undisputed master of the mid-range" pic.twitter.com/IV5jb8gse1 — dave (@nbadaves) February 20, 2023

Considering the buzz it created, DeMar DeRozan will have to explain his reaction after the NBA All-Star Game. Maybe he has better ideas of what his nickname should be for the next All-Star?

Anyway, it’s certainly a rather amusing moment that made the start of the All-Star festivities even more fun. Hopefully, we get to hear from DeRozan soon about his rather viral moment.