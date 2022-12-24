By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

DeMar DeRozan has become one of the most clutch players in the NBA and on Friday he added to his legacy with the go-head bucket against the New York Knicks on the road with 0.6 seconds remaining in the game. He was fouled on the play by Quentin Grimes and ended up missing the free-throw but there was no time left for the Knicks to get a good shot and the Bulls walked out of Madison Square Garden with a victory.

The Bulls haven’t exactly been playing good basketball this season. After having a solid year last season, they’ve been underwhelming for most of this season and players such as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have seen their names floated around in potential trade rumors. A report had surfaced suggesting that DeRozan could ask out of Chicago if things continue to go south. He seemingly responded to those rumors with a clip from the movie ‘Training Day’ suggesting that you can’t always believe what you read.

Coming into Friday’s game, DeRozan was averaging 25.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. He was only shooting 29.5 percent from the three-point line though. He has never been that great of a three-point threat, but he did shoot a career-best 35.2 percent from three last year in his first season with the Bulls.

DeRozan’s game-winner improved the Bulls to 14-18 on the season. That moved them into a tie with DeRozan’s old team the Toronto Raptors for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are still only two games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the eight spot. Perhaps this game-winner is what the Bulls need to fire them and start a little win streak.