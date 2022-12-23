There’s a lot of turmoil going on within the Chicago Bulls right now. The latest rumors to emerge out of the troubled franchise center around DeMar DeRozan supposedly on the brink of demanding a trade away from Chicago. The five-time All-Star has caught wind of the whispers and he’s decided to respond to the rumors in the best way possible.

DeRozan decided to take to Instagram to share his perfect reaction to the trade rumors. The Bulls star went full Denzel Washington as he used a clip from the epic film Training Day to express how he truly feels about his trade links:

Based on this clip alone, it seems that DeMar DeRozan isn’t going anywhere. In the video, you can hear Washington’s character talking about how 90% of what he reads in the newspaper is nothing but “bulls**t.” While the Bulls star did not make any direct references to the trade rumors, it’s hard not to think that this is his way of saying that the whispers just aren’t true.

Be that as it may, what cannot be denied is that the Bulls have a lot of problems right now. DeMar might not be leaving, but there have been reports of All-Star teammate Zach LaVine supposedly wanting out of Chicago. There was recently also a bust-up inside the locker room during one of their recent losses, with the players on the squad reportedly airing their frustration toward LaVine.

I guess we have to wait on LaVine’s Instagram to see if he comes up with a movie reference to respond to all this brouhaha.