DeMar DeRozan is 34 years old, so in terms of the NBA, he is on the older side. However, the minutes he gets with the Chicago Bulls wouldn't suggest that. DeRozan is one of the leaders of the Bulls and he is one of the best players on the team. He is also one of the key players that hasn't been injured yet. Because of that, he has been playing a ton for Chicago this season.
This season for the Bulls, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 37.9 minutes per game. He has been playing in the NBA for 15 years, and the only season where he has played more came 10 years ago, when he averaged just over 38 MPG with the the Toronto Raptors. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan credits DeRozan's mentality for being able to get it done.
“I respect where he comes from,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Friday. “He’s got an old-school mentality. Line up and play. ‘I did it my entire life, I love the game, and I want to be out there as much as I can.’ I get that stuff. From my perspective, I appreciate that he has that kind of mentality. There are things that we have to do with him on practice days and shoot-around days, not only for him but really for other guys, too, that have absorbed a lot of minutes. I have great admiration and respect for him because of the mentality he has, but I don't take it for granted. What he's been able to do and how he's gone about doing it in every facet, whether it's communicating with the guys, being the same guy every single day, whatever I need from him. Go to him and communicate, he does whatever you ask him to do. So, I just appreciate the workload that he's had to handle, because it's not only the workload, for him, it's also a leadership role. It's also a veteran position where guys look up to him. So, I think he, with a lot of the younger players, is very, very willing with his time and his energy to give it to them. He never complains about anything. I think he looks at everything as a challenge and I respect that.”
The Bulls will need to continue to rely on DeMar DeRozan down the stretch as the team is looking to make a run to the playoffs. Having their leader will be crucial if that is going to happen.