Derrick Rose is no longer a premier player in the NBA for some time now. But even though he rarely gets the spotlight these days, he is still very much around in the league. He still has a career, a fact that Chicago Bulls broadcasters seemed to have forgotten Saturday night when they fell for a fake news saying that the former league Most Valuable Player has finally decided to hang up his sneakers.
While calling the game between the Bulls and the Wizards, the pair of Adam Amin and Stacey King caught a whiff of the fake news and went on to talk about it on air. One can only imagine how many people watching the game fell for it too only to later realize that it's not true. Must be quite a rollercoaster of emotions for everyone who initially believed it.
@Stacey21King and @adamamin both got trolled by the fake woj account and announced Derrick Rose’s retirement
😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/6BYpWlazpU
— Hamad (@pakiprodigy17) March 17, 2024
That is simply not a good look on Amin and King, but hey, everyone makes mistakes. Not everyone has the platform they have, though, so that's still a major gaffe on their end.
Bulls legend Derrick Rose is still in the NBA with the Grizzlies
Rose is still under contract with the Memphis Grizzles, who signed the three-time NBA All-Star to a two-year deal worth $6.55 million back in 2023. At his peak, there was barely anyone better on the court than Rose. His best days in the league will always be when he was with the Bulls. He played seven seasons with Chicago and during that time, he averaged 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor.
Injuries have robbed Rose of the opportunity to add more to his basketball legacy. He has never been the same since he suffered an ACL injury during the 2012 NBA Playoffs. That said, he deserves so much respect for managing to continue his career and still be around despite all the injuries he's been through.
Rose hasn't been playing of late, though, as he is nursing a right osteitis pubis injury that he suffered late in February during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Rose is averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per outing.