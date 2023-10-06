Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose is enjoying his time at Grizzlies training camp. Rose joined Memphis this offseason after spending last year as a member of the New York Knicks.

With the Knicks, Rose played for head coach Tom Thibodeau, who he also worked with during their time together on the Chicago Bulls during the late 2000s and early 2010s.

While Thibodeau is generally well-respected in NBA circles, he has garnered somewhat of a reputation as someone who unnecessarily pushes players to, and sometimes, beyond their limit, which acts to the detriment of his team and the players' health.

Recently, Rose seemed to echo those sentiments when discussing his experiences at Grizzlies training camp.

“These last two years, I had [Thibodeau],” Rose told Grizzlies reporters, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “So this one compared to Thibs is, don’t get me wrong we worked. But Thibs is more of like, how can I say it? It’s ran different. I’m just going to say that. It’s ran different. Here, it’s more smooth. It’s more fluid. And guys are really getting their work in. And that’s not saying the guys in New York didn’t get their work in.”

Players for Tom Thibodeau certainly do get their work in. Thibodeau's stars often rank at or near the top of the league in minutes played. Some have wondered whether Thibodeau's heavy workload regimens may have contributed to Derrick Rose's knees faltering with a series of injuries over the years sooner than they otherwise would have, now leading to what figures to be a diminished role with the Grizzlies.

In any case, Derrick Rose certainly seems to be appreciating the change of scenery with the Grizzlies.