What makes Chicago so famous isn't just the romanticization of famous mobsters that have been immortalized in films or the success of the Chicago Bulls franchise in the 1990s, as NBA legend Michael Jordan and Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen led the organization to new heights.

Chicago, while being the home of Sid Luckman's Bears and Cap Anson's Chicago Cubs, has also been home to an impressive collection of homegrown basketball talent. In fact, over 130 NBA players — past and present — played basketball for a high school in Chicago, including Hall of Fame guard Isiah Thomas, future Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade, future Hall of Fame guard Derrick Rose, and eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis (another future Hall of Fame selection).

That's what makes it so exciting that the Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, “will hold a local open tryout on September 1 and participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of members of the Chicago Bulls and Windy City Bulls front office” (per Chicago-based insider Daniel Greenberg).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The tryout registration fee is $300, Greenberg adds.

There are always stories of hoopers who had the talent to make it big but whose life circumstances didn't permit them to pursue their dreams. There are also those players who have played professionally in some capacity but haven't had quite the right opportunity to showcase their talent to NBA personnel.

Now, thanks to the Bulls and their G League affiliate, there are plenty of guys with unrealized talent that will have their chance to make a dream come true.