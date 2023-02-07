The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the coldest teams in the NBA right now. Memphis has won just two out of its last ten contests — only the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs have a worse record over this span — and is currently riding a three-game losing streak. But considering the Grizzlies’ reputation for uber-physical play and trash talk, some NBA fans have relished their recent defeats. And before Tuesday night’s game against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls, Ja Morant spoke to the media about why he believes the Grizzlies are the NBA’s most hated basketball team, per a tweet from The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill:

“We are, you see it on social media. Anything that has to do with the Grizzlies is front line national television and national people putting it out. Anything else, it don’t be said.”

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He’s averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 44 appearances this season (all starts).

After a hot start to the 2022-23 campaign shooting the three-ball, Morant’s three-point percentage has plummeted to below-average territory. His current 32.0% three-point percentage is the second-lowest of his career, better than only his sophomore season percentage (30.3%).

It’s unclear as to whether the Grizzlies are actually the most hated team in the NBA at this juncture, but they do have their fair share of doubters. A deep playoff run for Morant and company come this spring would help to quiet the haters, though.