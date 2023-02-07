Chicago Bulls star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan put together a fairly forgettable performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He scored 19 points — on 8-for-17 shooting from the field and 0-for-1 behind the three-point arc — dished out five assists and came up with one steal in a decisive 128-104 Bulls win. Still, when the Bulls visit FedExForum on Tuesday night to play Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Memphis Grizzlies, every Bulls fan will surely want to know: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Grizzlies

The Bulls have DeRozan listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to a hip injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) is also questionable to play for Chicago, while forward Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) is probable.

DeRozan, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Bulls franchise. He’s averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 50 appearances this season (all starts).

DeRozan is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field thus far, even by his standards — his current 51.0% field-goal percentage is the second-highest of his pro career.

The Bulls will have their hands full on Tuesday against a Grizzlies team that’s desperate for a win, with or without DeRozan in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies own a 21-5 home record, the second-best home record in the Western Conference. But with regard to the question, Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.