By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Magic Johnson is quite the storyteller. The Los Angeles Lakers icon has made this abundantly clear on more than a few occasions. Just recently, Magic blessed us with his amazing narration skills by telling an epic tale about Michael Jordan. Johnson went all the way back to their Dream Team days as he relived an unforgettable moment wherein MJ declared that it was his time.

According to Magic, the incident came during one of their intense practice sessions as the squad prepared for the 1992 Olympics. Apparently, Jordan did quite a number on David Robinson as the now-Hall of Fame big man tried to block one of MJ’s shots. Magic and the rest of the superstars on that historic roster were simply left in awe of Jordan at that point:

“He just looked at me too, and let me know,” Johnson recalled. “He said, ‘I just want y’all to know: There’s a new sheriff in town.’ He said, ‘It’s my league now.’ He said, ‘Magic, you had your turn. Larry Bird, you had your turn. Now it’s my league.’ And we all bowed down.”

“It’s my league now.” Magic Johnson telling a story about Michael Jordan at Dream Team practice during last night’s live taping of All the Smoke. So much fun with @DaTrillStak5@Matt_Barnes22 & the @shobasketball crew. pic.twitter.com/3pEp9Tq4i4 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 16, 2022

Everybody in the room was laughing as Magic busted out his colorful narration of that epic moment. They even started clapping after Johnson concluded his story. What an epic moment that would have been, no doubt.

Many consider the Team USA Dream Team as the greatest basketball squad to ever be assembled. The fact that Michael Jordan took that opportunity to establish himself as the new “sheriff in town” just speaks of MJ’s greatness. The true GOAT, if you will.