The biggest what-if in NBA history has to be about Derrick Rose. He was thriving with the Chicago Bulls and even found his way to become the youngest Most Valuable Player in league history. However, injuries derailed him from being able to play to his full potential. He then made his way to a lot of teams and has now ended up with the Memphis Grizzlies. Up until now, legends about the great things he did on the court have been surfacing throughout league history. Indiana Pacers' James Johnson may have just added to the plethora of stories about the all-time great.

Derrick Rose was thought of as a very serious guy. He did not show emotions during his All-Star introductions and was just ready to jump over someone if it meant that he would get a and-one opportunity. However, James Johnson posits that the youngest MVP in league history was not too serious. In fact, the Bulls legend was actually fairly funny.

“He was very quiet until you met him and started rocking with him. One of the funniest guys ever. Just being a rookie and knowing that I’m about to watch the best player in the league at that time. The things that he was doing were so incredible, that was the year before his MVP year. His MVP year, he picked up where he left off,” the Pacers enforcer said, via The OGs Show.

Derrick Rose's time with the Bulls

There truly is not a blink-or-you-miss-it moment in the NBA greater than Derrick Rose, maybe Brandon Roy rivals it. At the peak of his powers, the Bulls may have very well been considered a title contender just because of how gifted Rose was. In his MVP year, he managed to rack up 25 points while shooting with a 44.5% clip from all three levels of scoring. He also dropped 7.7 rebounds while stealing the ball at least once per game.

Now, he is off to mentor Ja Morant and the young guns in the Grizzlies system. There is no certainty as to when his last year in the league would come but one can imagine that his time to hang it up is looming.