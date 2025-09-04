For the second straight year, the NFL will play a game in Brazil as the league continues its push to capture a more global audience. This season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The two teams will battle at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo on Friday, with the Chiefs looking to bounce back after falling short of their mission to win three straight Super Bowl titles last season.

The Chiefs and the Chargers have landed in Brazil to give them ample time to prepare. In a video, the 29-year-old Mahomes was seen acknowledging the fans who were loudly chanting his name at the airport.

The Kansas City quarterback is one of the NFL's most recognizable players, as he has led the squad to sustained success over the years, including three Super Bowl crowns.

It also helps that he is teammates with Travis Kelce, who recently got engaged to pop icon Taylor Swift. Their much-publicized romance has brought more attention to the Chiefs, with Swift's legion of fans cheering for the team.

Mahomes acknowledged that they have been given “crazy schedules” in recent seasons. But he also doesn't take them for granted, describing them as a “blessing.”

Before flying to Brazil, the two-time MVP expressed his eagerness to play outside the United States.

“I’m super excited. Get to go out there and play the game that you love. We got a lot of guys that are super hungry and want to go out there and put on a show. So for us, we have to just go out there with the mentality, let's have some fun playing, playing the game that we love, and try to go out there and win football games,” said Mahomes, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

He added that he “feels great” entering his ninth season with the Chiefs, who are 3-0 under coach Andy Reid in international games.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 34-29, in the inaugural NFL game in Brazil.