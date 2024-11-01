It was an emotional moment as Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose retired from the NBA after playing 16 seasons and going through a rollercoaster of a career. As people debate about Rose being a Hall of Fame inductee, former player Kevin Garnett takes it a step further and believes he should get a statue outside of the United Center in Chicago.

This statement from Garnett on Rose comes after the unveiling of Dwyane Wade's statue outside of the Kaseya Center which celebrated the career of the guard and what he has done with the Miami Heat. Garnett feels Rose should get the same treatment from the Bulls organization as said on his show “KG Certified.”

“Let’s just say this kid grows up in a city that an NBA city is in,” Garnett said. “He grows up in that NBA city. So he grows up and that's his team. He grows up the best player on those teams, he goes to high school, he becomes that dude in high school. Goes off to college, guess where he goes to, the city he grew up in, he gets drafted by them. That’s like a dream right. Then he becomes MVP of the league while he’s with that team. I hope everybody understands what I’m trying to say. A D-Rose statue in Chicago, it doesn’t have to be on Mike’s side, Mike needs to have his own s—t. To grow up in Chicago and to dominate Chicago basketball with the Bulls DNA.”

Kevin Garnett doubles down on Bulls giving Derrick Rose a statue

There is no doubt that Rose's legacy is cemented in Chicago since that is where he is from, dominated in high school, and ultimately made his mark with the Bulls. Plus, he is the youngest player in NBA history to win MVP and only joins Michael Jordan as the two Bulls to win the award.

“That is magical and we’ve never seen that,” Garnett said. “Then you win MVP, you’re the people’s champ bro that is the ultimate fantasy for every kid who is playing in the crate, who is playing in the alley, who is out there on the black top.”

As Rose has a lot of Bulls moments, he would join Jordan also with having a basketball statue in Chicago though some people might not agree with Garnett since he hasn't won a championship. Still, Garnett no doubts loves Rose which was evident in the story he made on Instagram when the player retired according to Essentially Sports.

He would also speak on the series between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics including Garnett and Paul Pierce that were fierce and intense.

“Wanna shout out D-Rose man, great career brother,” Garnett wrote. “It was honor to share the floor with you bro, you one of the greatest to do it man. Just want to say big up on a 16-year career man, You the sh*t.” Kevin Garnett also captioned his IG story, “@Drose Salute General 🫡💯.”

“Classic Sh*t bro…He [Rose] was a problem from day one man,” Garnett said. “He was built for it…[The series] was a dogfight. D-Rose actually thought, ‘Man, I could beat these guys by myself.'”

At any rate, the Bulls next face the Brooklyn Nets as they start the season 3-2.