ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next matchup. The Chicago Bulls (3-2) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-3) for their first meeting on the season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently owners of a winning record following back-to-back wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic. All three of their wins this season have come when they were listed as the betting underdogs, so it’d be foolish to count the Bulls out in this game on the road.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently looking to get back to .500 following their most recent 119-106 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s their second win in three games after back-to-back losses to start the season and they may have found their early groove. They’ll look for consecutive wins as they host Chicago in this one.

Here are the Bulls-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Nets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Brooklyn Nets: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls will continue to be without Lonzo Ball for the foreseeable future and Zach LaVine is questionable to play in this one. Although they were trailing for most of their contest against the Magic, Coby White and his teammates combined for a fourth quarter where they saw their opponents struggle from the field as well. They also mounted a 20-point comeback in the previous game behind Zach LaVine’s 30-point performance, so don’t sleep on this Bulls team this season and their ability to band together for a comeback.

We were wondering all offseason how Josh Giddey would mesh into this new role as the leading point guard and facilitator for this team, to which he’s answered the call. He’s been extremely efficient from three-point range and his passing is very complementary to the rest for this team’s skill sets. They’ll need to work on taking care of the basketball, but the Bulls are playing inspired ball right now that will only get better as time goes on.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets a re looking for consistency and they may have found their spark after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102. While Bojan Bogdanovic remains out with an injury, Cam Thomas has taken the scoring load onto his shoulders and is currently averaging 27.4 points per game. Nic Claxton has also been a strong contributor in the rebounding department and his size inside could bode well for the Nets in this particular matchup.

Dennis Schroder has also been a great addition to this Nets lineup and scored 33 points his last time out against the Grizzlies. The Nets have now scored at least 115 in their last three contests and they’re fully capable of keeping up with good teams on offense. While their defense may need some work against a fast-moving offense like the Bulls, the Nets have shown an ability to stand tall in the paint and reject opposition from driving the lane for easy baskets.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game between two scrappy teams that can score the ball in bunches. The Nets are lead by scorer Cam Thomas and he’s had an electric start to his season averaging over 27 points per game. Furthermore, Brooklyn has gone 5-1 ATS this year and they’re keeping games close throughout all four quarters.

The Bulls, however, have now mounted back-to-back wins from behind and the chemistry they’re playing with thus far makes them a scary team for any opposing side. Look for Coby White to continue focusing on scoring the ball while Josh Giddey finds the open man for easy looks around the rim.

We’ll be watching the matchup between Nikola Vucevic and the Nets’ bigs closely as the Bulls play significantly better when Vucevic participates as a willing scorer. He’s one of the most important pieces of their roster and their floor becomes significantly higher if he’s able to be aggressive in scoring the ball.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with the Chicago Bulls to continue their momentum and notch the win here. They’ve been very scrappy in playing from behind and although the Nets are the better covering team, we like the Bulls to win this game outright for the solid value.

