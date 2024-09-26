“Derrick Rose will always be a Chicago Bull. From day one, Derrick embodied humility in his biggest moments and resilience in the most challenging ones,” Michael Reinsdorf said. “He was a once-in-a-generation talent who took the league by storm, becoming Rookie of the Year and the youngest MVP in NBA history—his impact at such a young age is truly remarkable. His legacy in Chicago is undeniable—he brought this franchise back into contention, won an MVP, and, most importantly, inspired a city that will forever claim him as its own. Off the court, it has been an honor to witness Derrick grow as a man and, most importantly, as a father. Watching him embrace fatherhood has been special, and I know his journey post-retirement has an exciting runway ahead. Derrick will always be family, and I look forward to having him and his kids back at the United Center for what’s sure to be an unforgettable celebration of his incredible journey.”

As you can see, Derrick Rose means a lot to the Bulls and the entire Chicago community. He went on the play for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Rose will forever be a Bull, and the best moments that he had in the NBA came in Chicago.

Derrick Rose ended up playing for the Bulls for seven seasons, but he was in Chicago for eight. He was unable to play during the 2012-13 season.

From winning Rookie of the Year to taking home the MVP trophy, there were a lot of special moments that Rose had during his time with the Bulls. He led the team into the playoffs multiple times, and he made countless plays that left the crowds in awe. It's hard to narrow down the best moments that Rose had in Chicago as there are so many, but there are some that stand above the rest. Let's take a quick trip down memory lane.

Derrick Rose drops 50 points against the Utah Jazz

We can't talk about the best Derrick Rose Bulls moments without bringing up his masterful performance against the Jazz during the 2013-14 season. Rose dropped a career-high 50 points in that game as he went 19-31 from the floor in that game and he also added eight assists and four rebounds. That was certainly one of the most impressive games that we ever saw from Rose.

Buzzer beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs

In the 2015 playoffs, Derrick Rose hit one of his most iconic shots ever. The Bulls were taking on LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semis, and Chicago had the ball in a tie game with three seconds left. Rose got open and received the inbound pass, and he banked in a buzzer beater three to give the Bulls a 2-1 lead in the series. Incredible stuff.

Derrick Rose can go upstairs

Derrick Rose had an iconic dunk against the Phoenix Suns and over Goran Dragic, and it led to an iconic call: “Did you not get the memo? Derrick Rose can go upstairs!” Rose isn't the biggest player, but he has hops. Rose had countless highlight dunks throughout his career, and the one over Dragic was one of his best.

The entire MVP season

Derrick Rose became the youngest player to ever win MVP as he took home the award during the 2010-2011 season. It was his third year in the league, and Rose was sensational. He averaged 25 PPG, and he and the Bulls finished with the best record in basketball. Rose led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals that season for the first time since 1998. It was an incredible season.

Derrick Rose is a Bulls legend, and he's one of the best to ever suit up for the city of Chicago. He is an inspiring athlete, and a fan-favorite. He had a special career.