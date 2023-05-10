Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The New York Knicks‘ Derrick Rose is currently in the midst of a 2023 NBA Playoffs run with his squad against the Miami Heat. Despite spending his time on the bench, the respect he warrants from his teammates and the leadership he displays is palpable. Sitting down with Shams Charania, Rose was asked about his prior days leading the Chicago Bulls, and the potential of his jersey being put up into the rafters at the United Center.

Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits down with @Stadium: “No one knows your journey but you…even with me saying that I was going to win MVP, my mom probably didn’t even believe me.” – Leadership

– No. 1 potentially retired by Bulls “would be cool”

– Jalen Brunson

– Jimmy Butler

– Chess pic.twitter.com/O0AwbfhmGK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2023

“I haven’t really thought about it but the idea would be cool. My son’s grandfather was telling me, ‘It’s really not about you at that time…’ I don’t think about the jersey ceremony, I think about what I’m going to say…”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rose admits that there would be some nerves having to give a speech in front of the Bulls crowd, but in general it is a very exciting potentiality. Rose will always be revered in Chicago for his young NBA playing days, even the ones after his brutal knee injuries.

Before Rose got hurt, he was the second-coming of Michael Jordan in Chicago based solely on the admiration Bulls fans gave him night in and night out. He was the youngest NBA MVP ever, and this will always cement him within Chicago lore.

He is now in the waning days of his career, clinging to this season amid the Knicks being down 3-1 to the Heat. No matter what happens in this series and whether or not his jersey does get retired, Derrick Rose will always be remembered as an all-time Chicago Bulls player.