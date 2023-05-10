Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season without much fanfare; signing Jalen Brunson didn’t quite sway the expectations of fans and pundits to the point where many felt like the Knicks had enough weapons to make a deep playoff run. However, Brunson has blossomed into quite the star in the Big Apple, and with Julius Randle back to playing at an All-Star level, the Knicks sure looked like they can compete with anyone.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, however, it sure seemed like the sky was the limit for this Knicks team. The Cavs had an elite defense in the regular season, and their offense, led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, wasn’t too shabby either, but the Knicks made quick work of them in a five-game series.

And then, the Miami Heat proceeded to knock off the one-seed Milwaukee Bucks, which appeared to open up the gates to a potential Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the Knicks, their first since 2000. Alas, Jimmy Butler and the veteran Heat team have performed like they have been in this stage before, and now, the Knicks find themselves down 3-1 and the next likely victim of the Heat’s Cinderella run.

What exactly has gone wrong for the Knicks in this heated second-round matchup? For starters, the Heat have outworked the Knicks, the Knicks’ offense has sputtered, and they have not been able to contain Jimmy Butler. Sure, those problems on the surface appear to be fixable, but to what extent?

Even then, with the series heading back to New York for Game 5, the Knicks should have plenty of motivation as they try to inch their way back in this series. And who knows, perhaps the Knicks can do the unthinkable and complete a 3-1 comeback.

Here are a few reasons why the Knicks will pull off a miracle comeback against the Heat, against all odds.

The Knicks control their effort levels

The defining story of the Knicks’ Round 1 triumph against the Cavs was their incredible effort level, particularly on the glass. The likes of Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, and Isaiah Hartenstein all combined to make the Cavs’ life on the boards a living nightmare. And that was against a frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, two of the more promising big men in the entire league.

One would think that after the Knicks dominated the interior battle against the Cavs, they’d be prepared to handle a frontcourt of Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love. But those two clearly wore sunglasses entering the playoffs, as unlike Allen, the bright lights of the postseason haven’t been the least bit blinding to that veteran duo. Adebayo and Love have done a good enough job stifling the Knicks’ efforts in crashing the glass.

Their effort levels also wane on the defensive end; it’s simply inexcusable to allow a Jimmy Butler runout right off a made three-pointer. They have also been handsy, sending the Heat to the line over and over to make their lives on offense that much easier.

However, it’s clear that the Knicks can still ratchet up their intensity in that part of the game. As Julius Randle said, the Heat have simply wanted it more over the past few games, and it’s hard to disagree. But with their backs against the wall, the Knicks have no choice but to fight for their playoff lives. And with their survival instinct triggered, the Knicks can definitely outhustle and outwork this scrappy Heat team.

Playoff Jalen Brunson is loose

Even with the Knicks losing games, it’s hard to envision them not being competitive with Jalen Brunson leading the way. Brunson has become a truly exceptional playoff performer, dropping 32 points and 11 dimes in a losing Game 4 effort. He has been remarkably consistent as well, as he hasn’t scored less than 20 points in this playoff run yet.

Simply put, it’s not like the Knicks are staring at a talent deficit against the Heat. Jimmy Butler may be playing at an otherworldly level right now, but Brunson has gone toe-to-toe with him for better parts of the series, and it’s not like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle have played awful basketball. The Knicks’ top-end talent can certainly keep up with the Heat’s, but it’s the supporting cast that needs to step up. And to that end…

The bench can play better

The Knicks’ bench was terrible in Game 4, although Immanuel Quickley’s absence played a huge role in that inept effort. Quickley appears to be on track to miss Game 5 as well, severely hampering the Knicks’ chances of extending the series, but the likes of Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein left a lot to be desired with their most recent performances.

Of course, it’s not like Tom Thibodeau wants to rely heavily on his bench; but in crucial minutes where Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have to rest, the Knicks bench has to step up big time, and to their credit, they have shown throughout the 2022-23 campaign that they can perform at a much better level than they’ve shown as of late.