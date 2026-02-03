The Chicago Bulls will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Josh Giddey is dealing with an injury, however. So is Giddey playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Giddey has been listed as out for Tuesday night's game due to a left hamstring injury, per the NBA Injury Report. Lately, Giddey's playing status has been sporadic; sometimes he plays, and sometimes he doesn't.

Giddey is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point line. Altogether, Giddey has played in 34 games, but missed the last three games against the Miami Heat.

As a result, the Bulls are once again looking to secure a victory from his absence.

The Bulls are currently 24-26, ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Bucks have an 18-29 record and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bulls lost two of three games to the Heat. They lost last Thursday at the United Center, 116-113. On Saturday, they won 125-118, but lost 134-91 on Sunday.

The Bulls still have other pieces in place in their front court. Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Matas Buzelis can obviously step up and have. But Giddey's overall playmaking is hard to replicate.

Bulls injury report

The Bulls have eight players listed on the injury report.

Zach Collins (right 1st toe sprain)-Out

Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery)-Out

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain)-Out

Kevin Huerter (low back spasm)-Questionable

Tre Jones (left hamstring strain)-Out

Julian Phillip (right wrist sprain)-Questionable

Dario Saric (not with team)-Out

Jalen Smith (right calf injury)-Questionable

Bucks injury report

The Bucks have five players listed on the injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf strain)-Out

Gary Harris (left hamstring strain)-Out

Kevin Porter Jr. (right oblique muscle strain)-Out

Bobby Portis (right hip contusion)-Questionable

Taurean Prince (neck surgery)-Out