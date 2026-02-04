On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls shook things up by trading Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons. Earlier in the day, Chicago had participated in a three-team deal that sent Kevin Huerter to the Detroit Pistons and brought in Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Windy City.

Currently, the Bulls have a plethora of backcourt players on their roster, so it should come as no surprise that their reported interest in New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi has only grown louder due to their logjam.

“Yves Missi has been on the radar of several teams entering the week of the trade deadline, but none more than the Bulls, sources said,” reported Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“…now there's a gaping hole at center with Nikola Vucevic shipping up to Boston. The New Orleans Pelicans have been holding a firm asking price of a first-round pick for the recent All-Rookie big man, but no team has been willing to reach said price,” he added.

Missi would certainly fit the Bulls' timeline as they look to integrate younger pieces into the fold, but giving up a first-round pick would be a steep price to pay.

As Siegel mentioned, the Bulls currently have a plethora of guards on their roster, including Simons, Conley Jr., Ivey, Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey, and Coby White. It would certainly make sense for the team to consider trading one or more of those pieces ahead of the deadline.

Siegel noted that “The Bulls will be very active over the next day and a half, especially as it pertains to moving Coby White and possibly even Ayo Dosunmu.”

In any case, the trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon. It's certainly possible that the Bulls' roster could look quite a bit different by that point.