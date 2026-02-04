On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls made the rounds two days before the NBA Trade Deadline. One such move came in the form of a three-way trade with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. As a result, the Bulls received guards Mike Conley Jr. and Jaden Ivey and traded Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric.

Conley is coming from the Timberwolves on an expiring $10.8 million contract. However, there is a chance that Conley won't set foot in Chicago, per Chris Haynes of the NBA on Prime. Both sides appear to still be working on an agreement. Furthermore, Conley may be traded to a team in need of more depth at the point guard position.

According to Brandon Duenas of SB Nation/Yahoo Sports, the Phoenix Suns are the team that is in need of added point guard depth. With Jalen Green and Devin Booker leading the backcourt, the Suns are in need of healthy bodies in light of recent injuries.

After the three-way trade, the Bulls traded away veteran center Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round draft pick.

Conley is an 18-year veteran, dating back to 2007. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and the Timberwolves. This year, Conley is averaging 4.4 points and 2.9 assists per game and has played in 44 games.

The Bulls and Timberwolves have been frequently mentioned in trade rumors, most notably involving Coby White. Chicago is currently 24-26, 9th in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Minnesota has a record of 31-20 and is 5th in the Eastern Conference.