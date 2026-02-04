On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls were part of a three-way trade with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. All of which happened two days before the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, Feb. 5. The news was first reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Ultimately, Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley are heading to play for the Bulls. Meanwhile, Huerter and Dario Saric are now with the Pistons. In the process, the Pistons receive a 2026 first-round protected swap from the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves didn't get a player in the deal, possibly due to financial limitations. Additionally, they may be looking to free up cap space to get a lucractive star (i.e., Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Huerter and Saric's additions to the Pistons come at a time when the team is laser-focused on the playoffs. At this point, Detroit is 36-12 and in 1st place in the Eastern Conference standings. Huerter, in particular, brings a certain brand of consistency from the Bulls.

So far, Huerter is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds. Additionally, he is shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. For a team that is only shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc, Huerter is a breath of fresh air.

Bulls' trade grade

Meanwhile, the Bulls get a young upstart in 23-year-old guard Jaden Ivey. In 2022, he was the 5th overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft out of Purdue. He then came in sixth in the Rookie of the Year voting.

However, last January, Ivey broke his left fibula during a game against the Orlando Magic. He underwent knee surgery and missed the remainder of the season. During the preseason, Ivey sustained a knee injury in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies and underwent arthroscopic surgery.

Article Continues Below

As a result, he missed the first four weeks of the season, and his performance dipped. Ivey is averaging 8.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are hoping to create space for the young Ivey to adjust to the fulcrum of a younger team. A big goal is for him to fit in alongside the likes of Coby White and Josh Giddey in the backcourt.

If he succeeds, they can obviously look to offer him a long-term deal. But if he fails, the Bulls could let him go or trade him, and in return likely get second-round draft picks. In other words, they would gain something by losing him rather than losing him for nothing.

Furthermore, Conley is an 18-year NBA veteran. At 38, he brings a trifecta of depth. He brings veteran leadership, strong basketball intelligence, and reliability at the guard position. Additionally, Conley is playing out an expiring $10.8 million contract, giving the Bulls much-needed financial flexibility.

From a financial and performance standpoint, injuries be darned, the Bulls made out fairly well in this deal.

Bulls trade grade: B+