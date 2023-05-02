Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Derrick Rose is not in the rotation for the New York Knicks, but he is still making an impact on the roster, and head coach Tom Thibodeau raved about his importance to the team, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“Derrick has been great for us. He’s a veteran leader,” Tom Thibodeau said, via Andscape. “He’s always embraced every role that he has had whether he was the MVP at 22, a role player or coming back from injury. He will help in any way that he can. He has been extremely helpful to all our young players. I’m really proud of him.”

Thibodeau continued to rave about Derrick Rose, declaring that he has had a Hall of Fame career.

“He’s had, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame career. But he is a Hall of Fame guy as well,” via Andscape.

Rose is still playing a role on the Knicks during this NBA Playoffs run, despite not being a part of the rotation. He has accepted his role as a veteran leader, and spoke about what he does in that role.

“Give them everything,” Rose said, via Andscape. “Coming in early. Being on time for everything. Keeping my routine, the same after 67 games when I’m not playing but two or three minutes. Talking to the young guys. Being vocal. I’m fully invested in everything to be here. And if I [wasn’t], I wouldn’t be on the team.”

RJ Barrett, one of the Knicks young players, discussed being on the same roster as Rose.

They are going to cheer for him every time,” RJ Barrett said after Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s Derrick Rose, man. It’s a legend. To be on the team with him, it’s surreal sometimes.”

Barrett has played well in these NBA Playoffs. Rose has surely made an impact on him.

The Knicks will look to rebound from a Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.