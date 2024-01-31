Dalen Terry is the latest Bulls player to suffer an injury.

The Chicago Bulls have had injury issues all season long, and they are battling a few key ones right now. Coming into their matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the Bulls were missing Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams and Torrey Craig due to injuries, and the woes got worse as Dalen Terry went down in the loss. Terry was going hard toward the hoop and landed awkwardly on his ankle. He was down for a minute or two as the whole Bulls team came out onto the court to check on him.

This team can't catch a break from the injury bug right now. It was already hard to enough to get the right lineup out for the Bulls in this game because of injury trouble, and obviously losing Dalen Terry doesn't help. It is still unclear how severe the injury is or how long Terry will be out for, but head coach Billy Donovan did provide an update after the game.

“From what I just gathered, the x-rays were negative, it's a sprained ankle right now,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “I don't even know any of that (if Terry will travel with the Bulls to Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets) I just checked, and that's all they said to me.”

Unfortunate news for the Bulls. They went on to lose Tuesday night's game to the Raptors 118-107. The injuries are a big concern right now, and now it looks like Terry will be on that list for Wednesday's game in Charlotte.