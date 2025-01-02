The Chicago Bulls may have lost in demoralizing fashion to start the year of 2025 after the Washington Wizards defeated them, 125-107, but they can still at least take a major positive heading back home. Lonzo Ball, who has endured a nightmare past two-and-a-half seasons due to the injury bug, threw down his first dunk in three seasons — much to the delight of every fan who follows the NBA.

In the third quarter of the Bulls' loss to the Wizards, Ball showed how impactful he can still be on both ends of the floor despite missing a good chunk of his career due to injury woes. He took advantage of a lack of awareness from Jonas Valanciunas as he swiped the ball from behind him, tapping it straight to Dalen Terry. Ball then took off in transition, with Terry handing the ball to him to set up his first dunk in three years.

One may argue that a dunk from Ball isn't all that impressive; he's a 6'6″ guard after all who thrives on his athletic gifts. But the Bulls guard's injury-ravaged past underscores just how big of a win it is for the 27-year-old guard to feel comfortable dunking the basketball, and with such ferocity, no less.

As one would recall, Ball underwent multiple surgeries on his knee ever since sustaining an injury that prematurely ended his 2021-22 campaign. There was even some concern that the Bulls guard may not be able to walk normally again, which is not something that anyone would want to hear, especially regarding a professional athlete. But now, Ball is confident yet again in his health that he can take off as smoothly as he did.

On Wednesday, Ball put up five points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block in the Bulls' defeat.

Fans react to Lonzo Ball's ferocious dunk for the Bulls

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has become a fan favorite — a major turnaround from when he was being made fun of for being hyped up in an overexaggerated manner by his father LaVar. But the relentless grind he has gone through to return from his injuries have endeared him to the entire NBA fanbase, and this dunk only serves to highlight this love further.

“The knees looking good man 🥹,” X user @Tha_Kidd99 wrote.

“Guys been out for 3 years and he’s the only player out there that looks remotely competent,” @Diogosilva31050 expressed.

“Wow a Lonzo dunk. Remarkable after everything he’s been through,” @dom__gambino added.