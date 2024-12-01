The Chicago Bulls have been paying a lease for a place on Lackluster Lane for a few years now, and judging by their 8-13 start to the 2024-25 NBA season, it looks like they may once again be renewing it come spring time. However, the organization is hoping that a key practice venue change will enable the team to move onto greener pastures over the course of the campaign.

“In new wrinkle, Bulls are moving shootarounds from Advocate Center practice facility to United Center across street,” Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson posted on X. “At various times over past 30 years, Bulls coaches have had select shootarounds at UC to get acclimated to sightlines, etc. But this is first permanent switch.”

Is the last piece of the puzzle now in place? Is this floundering franchise poised for a turnaround that will remind fans of the glory days? Perhaps the Advocate Center lies on cursed grounds that emit a powerful and disarming energy that carries a lingering effect into home games (team is 2-7 at United Center this year). In all seriousness, this is good news for the Bulls.

Bulls can benefit from a tweak to their routine

After dispensing with the sarcasm, which was admittedly a bit harsh, one can see the positive impact that practicing in the same place in which games are contested can have on a squad. Chicago is looking to create a comfortable atmosphere for its players, one that will ideally make home games a genuine advantage going forward. An admirable fight against the Boston Celtics in an NBA Cup collision on Friday night shows that the team is already trending in the right direction.

Nikola Vucevic and the record-setting Zach LaVine scored 32 and 29 points, respectively, in the 138-129 loss, adding onto what have been strong starts for the center-guard duo. Talen Horton-Tucker provided a spark off the bench and shot a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the 3-point line. This group has an abundance of offensive talent. If it can establish some sort of defensive discipline (allows a league-worst 124.2 points per game), then a respectable basketball product can certainly emerge.

Then again, the city has heard a similar sentiment for a couple of years now. Undeniable progress is demanded, and the front office is running out of time to make that happen. But at least the Bulls recognize the potential value that lies in this practice move. You have to start somewhere, right?