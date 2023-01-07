By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine got one step closer to breaking a ridiculous Michael Jordan record after his performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

LaVine exploded for 41 points in the contest, and he did so efficiently on 73.7 percent field goal (14-of-19 shooting). That is his fourth career game with at least 40 points on 70 percent shooting, breaking a tie with Scottie Pippen for the second-most in Bulls history.

Now, LaVine is only trailing Jordan for the record, though His Airness’ mark is quite difficult to surpass since he has 12 of such games, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Zach LaVine has definitely the tools and mentality to make a run for Michael Jordan’s Bulls record. He already has four, and at just 27 years old and with still plenty of basketball to be played, he has plenty of chances to do it.

However, the bigger question for LaVine is if he’ll be with the Windy City franchise in the future. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, and considering the Bulls’ struggles, it’s not impossible for the team to blow out then roster and rebuild using the assets they could get in any trade from their superstars.

It’s worth noting that LaVine refused to answer the trade talks surrounding his name and his future with the team, emphasizing that it’s not for him to decide. With that said, all he can do is play his game to the best of his abilities.

“At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time]. We were the number one team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league,” LaVine shared. “That’s for them to decide. Each and every night I go out there, and we’ve won with less before so I’m not worried about our roster.”

It will definitely be interesting to see LaVine break more Jordan records, but for now, fans can only watch and see what the Bulls will do.