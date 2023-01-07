By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?

LaVine isn’t letting his basketball do all the talking, though. The 27-year-old also addressed all the trade rumors surrounding the Bulls as reports emerge about Chicago potentially blowing up their roster before the February trade deadline. As it seems, LaVine isn’t paying this talk much mind:

“At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time],’’ LaVine said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Time. “We were the number one team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league.