Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
LaVine isn’t letting his basketball do all the talking, though. The 27-year-old also addressed all the trade rumors surrounding the Bulls as reports emerge about Chicago potentially blowing up their roster before the February trade deadline. As it seems, LaVine isn’t paying this talk much mind:
“At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time],’’ LaVine said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Time. “We were the number one team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league.
“That’s for them to decide. Each and every night I go out there, and we’ve won with less before so I’m not worried about our roster.’’
LaVine did ball out on Friday night. His explosion in a 126-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers was an excellent bounce-back performance following his 13-point dud against the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls still defeated Kevin Durant and Co. on Wednesday, though, putting an end to Brooklyn’s scorching 12-game winning streak.
Regardless of how well he plays from here on out, however, LaVine is likely still going to be the stuff of trade rumors. He’s had some issues with the Bulls this season, and up and until these supposed problems are put to bed, he is going to be a flight risk for Chicago. At this point, rumors about Zach LaVine’s looming exit should only grow stronger as the deadline nears.