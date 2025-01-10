The NBA trade deadline is now less than a month away, and rumors are ramping up around the league about key players on the move. One player that has been at the forefront of trade rumors this season is Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. In fact, Vucevic was recently mentioned as a potential target for the Golden State Warriors.

For the past few seasons, the Bulls have been an important team to focus on around the trade deadline. With little hopes of making a real playoff run, the fan base wants the team to make some moves to build for the future, and Nikola Vucevic is a player that could potentially be traded.

Vucevic has been in the NBA for a long time. He started his career back in 2011 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has now played for three different teams as he was with the Orlando Magic before coming to Chicago. He knows how it goes when the trade deadline is approaching.

“This time of year, it’s part of it,” Vucevic said when asked about the trade rumors, according to an article from The Chicago Tribune. “You can’t get caught up into that stuff. I’ve heard rumors ever since I was in Orlando. Everybody knows it and that’s just how it goes. Everybody online is going to have their opinions.”

Nikola Vucevic is currently 34 years old, and he has put together some nice seasons in Chicago. Because of his age and the fact that he is still playing at an elite level, he is the perfect trade candidate for the Bulls. This team probably isn’t going to be able to do anything significant with their current roster, so a trade would make sense.

The NBA trade deadline falls on February 6th. There is a chance that we see the Bulls get active before then, but everyone thought the same thing last year. We’ll just have to wait and see.