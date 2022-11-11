Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic was fined $15,000 dollars for making an obscene gesture during a recent game.

The NBA has fined Bulls center Nikola Vucevic $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court Wednesday night. Here's where the incident occurred:pic.twitter.com/1O3KTG17sq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 11, 2022

It is unclear who the gesture was directed at, but it appears to be toward a referee. Nikola Vucevic flipped the bird following a travel call. His frustration would later continue as the Bulls went on to lose the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago fell to 6-7 on the season with the loss. However, Vucevic has played well for Chicago after facing trade rumors during the offseason. The big man is averaging 16.5 points per game on 47 percent field goal and 40 percent three-point shooting. He’s also averaging 12 rebounds and 1 block per contest for the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic and Chicago have championship aspirations. They enjoyed a strong 2021-2022 campaign before injuries ultimately derailed their year. Injuries have impacted their start to the 2022-2023 season as well, but they have slowly begun to get healthy.

Point guard Lonzo Ball recently received a major injury update from Billy Donovan. Donovan said that things are “very, very optimistic” for Ball. Although there is no set timetable at the moment, Ball is hopeful to return this season.

For now, the Bulls are aiming for consistency. Their talent has not disappointed but they have also fell short in close games far too often. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan still provide plenty of production, and Nikola Vucevic has played a pivotal role for Chicago up to this point.

The Bulls will look to rebound on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets in a cross-conference affair.