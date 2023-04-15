Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Chicago Bulls have some major decisions to make when it comes to their roster. One player who could end up leaving the franchise is Nikola Vucevic, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In exit interviews on Saturday, Vooch made it clear he’d like to return but will also explore other opportunities if need be.

Via KC Johnson:

“The Bulls will have priority. I’d like to return. But it’s up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be. Free agency is a mix of things. It’s not just the most money, especially at this stage of my career. Fit for me with team. Chance to win. Fit for family, with third child due in June.”

Vucevic posted averages of 17.6 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 2022-23, but those numbers didn’t exactly translate to team success. The former USC Trojan is a liability defensively and doesn’t exactly profile as a true rim protector, something the Bulls desperately need.

By the sounds of it, Chicago fans aren’t keen on Vooch signing a new deal, either:

Don't bring him back, we need a rim protector not a semi decent shooter with way too many liabilities. The sec he was put back in the game is when we lost. Nuff said — Dr_i832 (@_Dr_i832) April 15, 2023

We good — 𝗝𝖆 ☥ (@wordtoja) April 15, 2023

They gotta move on from him ASAP — Golden State Warriors Fans (@Morelife240) April 15, 2023

Nikola Vucevic struggled in the Bulls’ do-or-die Play-In game on Friday against the Miami Heat, registering just 12 points and nine boards in 34 minutes of action, failing to match up with the physicality of Bam Adebayo.

Don’t get it twisted though, Vucevic is still a solid player. He can score the rock and possesses impressive three-point range for a big. It’s just unclear if he’ll be a fit for the Bulls long-term.

Regardless, Vooch will have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decides to move on from the Montenegrin.