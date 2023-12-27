The Bulls are going to be without Nikola Vucevic for a handful of games.

The Chicago Bulls have started to turn things around as of late, winning five of their last seven games. Zach LaVine being sidelined due to injury has not seemed to negatively impact the Bulls, but the team is going to be dealing with yet another key injury concern over their next handful of games. Nikola Vucevic, who missed Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks, is dealing with a groin strain and will miss at least the next 7 to 10 days, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Vucevic, who missed his first game of the season against the Hawks, has been a sturdy presence for Chicago the last couple of years. In fact, he did not miss a single game during the 2022-23 season.

This is a huge loss for the Bulls because of all the little things Vucevic does on the offensive end of the court. Aside from his rebounding efforts, Vuc can be a playmaker for his team at the top of the 3-point line. In a total of 31 games this season, Vucevic has averaged 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is just one of 12 players in the league averaging double-digit rebounds.

With the Bulls missing their starting center on Tuesday night, they turned to veteran big man and former All-Star Andre Drummond. Known for his huge rebounding efforts over the course of his now 12-year career, Drummond put together a masterpiece for the Bulls, dropping 24 points and 25 rebounds in 38 minutes against the Hawks. The 30-year-old center was instrumental in Chicago being able to pull out a 118-113 victory on their home floor over Atlanta.

Moving forward, Drummond figures to be the team's starting center until Vucevic is able to return to the floor. While he may not be a three-point shooter, Drummond is one of the best rebounders in the entire league. His monster game against the Hawks is proof that he can still impact the game at a high level.

As for Nikola Vucevic, he will miss at least a week's worth of games due to his groin strain. Based on how he reacts to treatment and how he heals, it is possible that he could return for one of the Bulls' three home games on January 5 against the Charlotte Hornets, Jan. 10 against the Houston Rockets, or Jan. 12 against the Golden State Warriors.