The Bulls' Andre Drummond helped to lead the way on the boards Tuesday night during a win over the Hawks.

Andre Drummond is perhaps best known for his record-setting career as a rebounder and post hub extraordinaire for the Detroit Pistons. On Tuesday he was inserted into the starting lineup against the Atlanta Hawks and responded in a big way, on a night his former team set the NBA record for most losses in a row in a single season.

A Chicago Bulls announcer recently, and quite hilariously, compared Bulls legend Bill Cartwright to a former US president. Bulls Coach Billy Donovan shared his thoughts on whether the team might be better off without Zach LaVine.

The Bulls are far from championship contenders, but Donovan's experience tweaking lineups was rewarded in a big way on Tuesday night.

Andre Drummond's Record-Setting Night

Andre Drummond was inserted into the starting lineup against Trae Young on Tuesday and the results were incredible.

The performance ended up setting a record that Drummond and diehard fans will savor for quite some time to come.

Andre Drummond first start of the season: 24 PTS

25 REB (!!)

3 STL

2 BLK

11-13 FG The first player to reach those numbers on 80+ FG% since Charles Barkley in 1986. https://t.co/iWCd0C2tlS — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 27, 2023

Drummond's Solid Season Continues

The Bulls' powerful center has averaged 6.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in just 13.5 minutes per game this season.

Drummond's strength on the boards has helped the Bulls in significant ways, including on Tuesday night in a 118-113 victory. The hope now is that Drummond continues to impact games and continues to bathe in the metaphorical fountain of youth he seems to have found on his way to becoming an impact player yet again in the NBA's Eastern Conference.