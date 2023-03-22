Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Chicago Bulls have played themselves back into a play-in spot recently, and Zach LaVine spoke about what has caused the recent stretch of good play from the team, via Annie Costabile of Chicago Sun-Times.

“Playing hard and being very detailed,” Zach LaVine said, via Costabile. “We haven’t been perfect with anything but we’re playing our a**es off. The compete level has been a lot higher.”

The Bulls are 5-1 in their last six games, and have gotten to 34-37 on the season, good enough for the last spot in the play-in tournament. They are half a game back of the Toronto Raptors and 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine spoke on the team’s defensive play in this recent stretch.

“Everybody has been a lot more attentive,” LaVine said, via Costabile. “Everyone is focused in at shoot around, locked in. We haven’t been as playful. I think it’s been a lot more serious.”

LaVine said communication and being in tune with the game plan has been key for the Bulls, and that Patrick Beverley has been a help in that area.

“We’re talking more,” LaVine said, via Costabile. “More people being in tune with the game plan. People paying attention and obviously Pat is somebody that talks a lot and that helps.”

The Bulls signed Patrick Beverley in February, and now it seems to be benefitting them.

The recent stretch of wins for the Bulls have come against quality opponents as well. They beat the Denver Nuggets on the road, as well as the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers in this 5-1 stretch. The Bulls will play the 76ers again before going to Portland to play the Trail Blazers.

With 11 games remaining on the schedule, the Bulls hope to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament, and potentially catch the Raptors and Hawks.