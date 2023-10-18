The Chicago Bulls did not have the services of guard Alex Caruso on Tuesday when they faced off against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA preseason matchup. Caruso apparently was sidelined in that game by a lower-body issue after tweaking his ankle in practice, according to head coach Billy Donovan (h/t Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com).

“Alex Caruso (ankle tweak) won't play tonight, Billy Donovan says. The ailment isn't anything major. He stepped on a foot in practice. The Bulls are hopeful he can play Thursday.”

The good news for Alex Caruso and the Bulls is that his injury doesn't seem to be serious enough to put his availability for Chicago's 2023-24 NBA season opener. The Bulls likely elected to rest Caruso to prevent aggravation of the tweaked ankle in a meaningless exhibition game.

Alex Caruso's outlook for the 2023-24 NBA season

Caruso is entering his third season with the Bulls. In his first two campaigns in Windy City, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals, while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from behind the arc. Caruso's impact on the Bulls is felt more on the defensive end of the court, but there is always room for him to improve offensively, especially since he is carrying just a 50.9 effective field goal percentage and a 54.7 true shooting percentage.

Caruso's next chance to play will be on Thursday in the Bulls' preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Chicago will kick off their 2023-24 NBA season on Oct. 25, also at home, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.