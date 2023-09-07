To say that Michael Jordan is a great athlete is an understatement. The Chicago Bulls legend not only dominated basketball but his competitiveness took him to other sports. He dabbled in professional baseball, was good at cards, and was a monster on the golf course. But when he stuck to the courts, the NBA was in trouble. When the black cat gets angry, that is when he is to be feared by most stars. Former Utah Jazz baller Antoine Carr knew which look the Bulls superstar gave that sent shivers down opponents' spines.

The early modern era of basketball was known for physicality and toughness. Nothing exemplifies this most in the NBA than pushing, shoving, and trash-talk. Arguably the greatest player of all time was also the best at talking trash. Antoine Carr recalled multiple incidents that he had come across involving Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, via Scoop B Selects with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

“Mike would just give you that look. I’ve known Mike for a long time and Mike has a ‘certain’ look when he’s about to get you,” he said about the Bulls legend. Carr went into further detail about what they called that look and what it meant, “I call it the “Get You Look”, and then he does that little walk-off, you know you’re in trouble.”

The retired Jazz player highlighted how this was part of the Bulls dynasty culture, “But that’s just their team. They’re trying to get in your head so they can win, and they were able to get in some of our people’s heads and that’s what caused us to lose.”

The Bulls superstar does a lot of great things and putting NBA players' spirits down is one of them.