WATCH: Topless Alex Caruso workout video is a sight for Bulls fans’ sore eyes

Alex Caruso is putting in the work offseason, and his latest workout vid should only hype Chicago Bulls fans even more.

On Friday, Caruso shared a video of him working on his 3-point shooting while topless. While the video was cut early, it showed the Bulls guard draining four straight triples.

Alex Caruso made only 33.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season, which was quite the dip from his 40.1 percent shooting with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21. Clearly, though, the veteran guard is doing his best to get his shooting rhythm back after an injury-riddled campaign.

The 28-year-old was one of four Bulls players hit the hardest by injuries last campaign, alongside Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine. He played in just 41 games for Chicago, at one point missing 22 straight outings because of a right wrist injury that needed surgery.

Fortunately, it appears Caruso is getting healthier by day. If he keeps progressing, he should be 100 percent healthy and ready to go once the campaign starts.

Caruso is expected to play a bigger role for the Bulls in 2022-23, especially as they look to contend for the title. The team had a promising start last year but eventually faltered, so hopes are high that they have learned their lesson and won’t repeat the same mistakes they did.

The key for the Bulls will be their health. If they cannot stay healthy, then it could very well be another lost season. Hopefully, that won’t be the case, especially with the likes of Caruso putting in the work.