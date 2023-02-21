The Chicago Bulls have made a definitive decision on Lonzo Ball this season. The point guard will sit out the rest of the way to recover from his injury, which has kept him on the sidelines for over a year.

It’s a punch in the gut for Bulls fans who have been hoping for his swift return since he first got injured in January of 2022, when Chicago was atop the Eastern Conference standings. Now, Bulls fans can only let their frustrations out on Twitter.

A handful of Bulls supporters were already bracing themselves to face the news. The concerning Lonzo Ball injury updates and less-than-reassuring training videos seemed to hint at his slowed recovery progress. But it didn’t make it easier to swallow for fans when the team made it official.

Lonzo Ball was in the midst of his most efficient season yet for the Bulls before his injury, averaging 13.0 points per game while going well beyond 40 percent shooting from the three-point line after being closer to 35 percent through his first four seasons.

The Bulls could have certainly used Ball’s improved shooting and playmaking ability on offense. But it was his defensive presence and size at the guard spot that made him such a potent fit for a Bulls side already with multiple offensive weapons.

With an eye towards the 2023-24 season, Chicago will look to get their former starting point guard back into shape. Bulls fans can only hope that he eventually gets healthy enough to take the court once again.