The Chicago Bulls are being compared to a very popular candy brand. NBA reporter Zach Lowe says watching the club is like eating an entire pack of Starburst, and that may not be a compliment to either party.

“Super fun in the moment, not gonna lead you anywhere productive beyond that, and there's always one thing in the mix (orange Starburst) you don't really want in there,” Lowe said on X, formerly Twitter.

Chicago is 4-7 on the year, after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. Chicago nearly knocked off the Cavaliers, but came up short in a 119-113 game.

Bulls are mired in a frustrating season so far

Chicago is struggling out of the gate in the 2024-25 campaign, and the record clearly shows that. The Bulls have lost three of their last four games.

The club had a chance to be the first squad this season to knock off the Cavaliers, but ultimately couldn't get the job done. Chicago had a lead in the third quarter of the contest, but Cleveland ratcheted up the defense to go on a 11-2 run. While the Bulls briefly tied the game in the fourth quarter, Cleveland was able to pull away.

The Bulls had 20 turnovers in the game, but still managed to only lose by two possessions. Chicago was led in the game by Zach LaVine, who poured in 26 points.

While the Bulls are certainly causing fans some frustration, there are signs of hope for this squad. The team is fourth in the NBA in rebounding, per league stats. Chicago is pulling down a little more than 40 boards a game. Chicago is also third in the league in three-pointers made, with 169 total made threes this season.

Chicago gets another crack at defeating Cleveland, when the two teams play again on Friday night. The Bulls' next game is against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Get your Starburst ready.