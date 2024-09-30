The 2024-25 Chicago Bulls season is right around the corner, and Zach LaVine is looking forward to returning to the court for the team. LaVine missed the majority of last season because of injury trouble, and he has also been dealing with trade rumors for awhile now. A lot of Bulls fans have wanted to team to get rid of LaVine, but he is tuning out the negative noise and focusing on this upcoming season.

Zach LaVine missed most of last year because of an injury to his right foot that ended up leading to season-ending surgery. A lot of people thought it was a certainty that he would be traded before the NBA trade deadline, but the surgery may have affected that outcome. Then, everyone thought LaVine would be traded this offseason. That didn't happen either. He is still with the Bulls, and he is feeling good about where he is at heading into this season.

“I’m in a great situation, a great headspace, I don’t take that for granted,” LaVine said during Bulls media day. “Anything negative, rumors, drama – I leave that in the past. I focus now on this team, learning, and having a good time…”

LaVine noted that he had conversations with the front office and they showed him a lot of respect. LaVine wants to do the same to them, and he is looking forward to this new season getting underway.

“I had conversations with (the front office) and the commitment and respect they gave me – I’m going to give them the same respect – not just the way I play but the way I conduct myself,” LaVine said. “I’m excited for this camp.”

Last season, the Bulls seemed to gel a little bit better when LaVine wasn't on the floor as they started to win more games after he got hurt. However, it seems like this attitude change for LaVine could help the team a lot. His talent is undeniable and if he can find a way to play the role that is needed, he could elevate the Bulls to another level.

Preseason play begins next week for the Bulls

We will see the Bulls in action for the first time next week as they will begin preseason play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 8th. The regular season isn't far away either as the Bulls will play at the New Orleans Pelicans to start the year, and it is crucial that the team performs well during the first month or so of the season. More often than not, it's pretty clear what teams are going to have good years once we hit December. Here is what that first month looks like for Zach LaVine and the Bulls:

Wed. Oct. 23 at New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 25 at Milwaukee 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 26 Oklahoma City 7:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 28 at Memphis 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 30 Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 1 at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 4 Utah 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 6 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 7 Minnesota 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Nov. 9 at Atlanta 6:30 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 11 Cleveland 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 13 at New York 6:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 15 at Cleveland 6:30 p.m. $

Sun. Nov. 17 Houston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 18 at Detroit 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 20 at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Nov. 22 Atlanta 7:00 p.m. $

Sat. Nov. 23 Memphis 7:00 p.m. NBA TV

Tues. Nov. 26 at Washington 6:00 p.m. $

Wed. Nov. 27 at Orlando 6:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 29 Boston 7:00 p.m. $