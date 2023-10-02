Given the Chicago Bulls' middling 2022-23 season, it's no surprise to see the names of their star trio appear in trade rumors throughout the year. And it seems like this involvement in rumors has no end in sight, especially when the Bulls are lagging behind their peers in the Eastern Conference. But Zach LaVine, at the very least, is doing his part in trying to nip those trade rumors in the bud.

Speaking to the NBC Sports Chicago booth during media day, the Bulls star guard revealed that he intends to honor the contract he signed with the team that could keep him in town until the end of the 2026-27 season should he pick up his player option.

“I come in, try to be professional. That's my main thing. I committed to the Bulls when I signed here, and I'll be committed to the Bulls until I leave. That's not my decision [if I get traded or not]. I made my decision to be here,” LaVine said, per Bulls Talk on Twitter (X).

Nevertheless, Zach LaVine acknowledged that these trade rumors are just part of being a professional athlete, especially when he knows the feeling of being traded before. Moreover, he clarified that whatever rumors may have come to light have not come from him or his camp.

“Where there's smoke, there's fire, so you know, obviously those rumors aren't coming from me or my camp. But my job isn't to believe or disbelieve any of them, it's to do my job and be professional,” LaVine added.

At the moment, the Bulls seem to be attempting to make the most out of their current core, especially when they re-signed Nikola Vucevic to a three-year, $60 million deal this past offseason and added underrated point guard Jevon Carter to give the team even more depth. So in that regard, Zach LaVine appears to be safe from the trading block, even if there has been reported interest from teams such as the New York Knicks.

Even DeMar DeRozan shut down talks of a potential Bulls rebuild, so expect the team to run it back and hope that they can channel more of their early 2021-22 season magic for the upcoming campaign.