Bulls' Zach LaVine suffers another devastating setback

For many, the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is an opportunity for the Chicago Bulls to start fresh. Dealing away All-Star talent for future picks and assets is the surest way to escape this never-ending tunnel of despair. That could be harder to do now, as Zach LaVine is expected to miss a minimum of one-to-two weeks with an ankle injury, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 28-year-old sustained a right ankle sprain in the Bulls' 116-110 road victory over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. He returned on Jan. 5 after being sidelined for more than a month with a foot injury and has played in just 25 games this season.

LaVine's health issues, combined with a noticeable dip in production (19.5 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting) and a huge contract, should cause his trade value to take a sizable hit. There should still be some demand, but Chicago cannot get greedy if it truly wishes to move the 2014 lottery pick before the deadline passes.

Zach LaVine comes with many questions, as NBA trade deadline looms

Despite his ability to catch fire offensively, not every team will be able to accommodate Zach LaVine. He struggles on the defensive end and needs to have the ball in his hands to make a worthwhile impact. Moreover, it will be extremely challenging for other front offices to make the money line up. LaVine is in the second of a five-year, $215 million contract, which could potentially set a franchise back a great deal.

It is a harsh realization that he and the Bulls must accept. A change seems like a necessity for all involved, though. Chicago is 20-23 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, with a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament again serving as its ceiling. In other words, this organization is stuck in no-man's-land.

And based on this latest news, the Bulls may not be leaving any time soon.