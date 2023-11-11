DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a subpar start to the 2023-24 NBA season. DeRozan had a shot up in the air that would have won the Bulls their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns; however, the shot glanced off the rim and the Bulls fell to a lowly 3-6 on the young season.
Considering the age of some of their star players, including DeRozan, as well as the clear gap between Chicago and some of the teams above them in the Eastern Conference hierarchy, some are speculating that a rebuild could soon be in the works in the Windy City.
“In talking to some people around the league, the scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up,” said NBA insider Brian Windhorst on ESPN's NBA Today (via Bleacher Report). “And they're all gathering intelligence like, ‘What's gonna happen with the Bulls?'”
Although they may not all fit together, the Bulls certainly have an intriguing collection of talent on their roster, including DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, as well as Alex Caruso, who could potentially be a solid rotational contributor to a contending team in a potential trade.
Chicago would certainly benefit from having the services of their do-it-all point guard Lonzo Ball; however, Ball has dealt with a series of devastating leg injuries that have kept him out of the lineup indefinitely.
In the meantime, the Bulls will next take the floor on November 12 against the Detroit Pistons.