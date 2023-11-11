Some NBA scouts are speculating that the Chicago Bulls may be planning on a rebuild sooner rather than later.

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a subpar start to the 2023-24 NBA season. DeRozan had a shot up in the air that would have won the Bulls their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns; however, the shot glanced off the rim and the Bulls fell to a lowly 3-6 on the young season.

Considering the age of some of their star players, including DeRozan, as well as the clear gap between Chicago and some of the teams above them in the Eastern Conference hierarchy, some are speculating that a rebuild could soon be in the works in the Windy City.