By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls may be struggling this season, but all hope is not lost. Not with Zach LaVine and co. showing the East that they are more than capable of competing with the top dogs.

Chicago took down the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, with DeMar DeRozan dropping 42 points and LaVine adding 24 to help the Bulls counter Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 45-point, 22-rebound double-double.

The Windy City franchise only improved to 15-19 on the season with the win, putting them at no. 10 in the East standings. But looking beyond that, the Bulls have actually fared well against the current playoff contenders in the conference.

So far in the season, LaVine, DeRozan and Chicago have a 7-1 record against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat–Boston, Milwaukee and Brooklyn are currently the Top 3 seeds in the East, and Miami is sixth.

The Bulls are 2-1 against the Celtics so far, 2-0 against the Bucks and Heat, and 1-0 against the Nets.

The Bulls, for all their struggles, are now 7-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Nets and Heat this season. Bucks Bettors after that comeback: pic.twitter.com/X7Ff8UnaQR — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) December 29, 2022

There have been a lot of talks about the Bulls’ struggles this 2022-23 as well as rumors of disconnect within the organization, fueling the possibility of the team trading their superstars and rebuilding instead. Clearly, however, the team is still trying to fight and make things work to make it to the postseason.

Sure enough, the team’s record against the East’s top teams should be a confidence-booster for a Bulls team trying to turn the season around. It won’t be easy and they certainly have plenty of issues to address, but if they can consistently play the kind of basketball they show when facing the likes of the Celtics, Nets and Bucks, then they have a fighting chance.