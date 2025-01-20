The Chicago Bulls are in the middle of a tough stretch as they are dealing with some injury trouble, and they have also lost five games in a row. On Sunday, that fifth loss came to the Portland Trail Blazers, and now the Bulls are right back at it as they will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on the road on Monday night.

The injury report is not looking great for the Bulls as there are a lot of key players that could potentially be out for this game.

Monday night's game is a big one for the Bulls as they are trying to end this losing streak. They are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but who knows, if the losing ways keep up, there is a chance that Chicago decides to take a different approach for the remainder of the season in hopes of landing a good draft pick.

There are a lot of players on the Bulls working through some injury trouble right now, so let's take a look at some key players that are showing up on the injury report.

Zach LaVine – Probable

Zach LaVine has been the best player on this Bulls teams this year, and it's looking like he should be able to go in this one as he is listed as probable. LaVine is having some issues with his right patella tendon, but it doesn't sound like it will keep him off the court, so that's good news for the Bulls.

Coby White – Out

Coby White will not play against the Clippers as he is dealing with right ankle soreness. White has been in and out of the lineup recently, and the back-to-back is definitely not something that will help the healing process.

Lonzo Ball – Questionable

There is a chance that the Bulls are without Lonzo Ball for this game as he is currently battling an injury in his right quad. Ball obviously had to miss multiple seasons with a knee injury, but he has been healthy for the most part this year. Hopefully, this quad issue is resolved quickly.

Ayo Dosunmu – Questionable

Lastly, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable as he is still recovering from a calf injury, and because of the back-to-back, it might be smart for the Bulls to keep him on the bench so he can continue to recover. Dosunmu did play 32 minutes in Sunday night's loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Bulls and Clippers will get things going at 7:30 PT from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and the game will be airing on local networks. Los Angeles is currently favored to win by 5.5.