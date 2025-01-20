ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our final betting prediction and pick of today's NBA slate as we take a look at this upcoming tilt between cross-conference opponents. The Chicago Bulls (18-25) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (24-17) as the teams play the first of their two-game season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference and lost their last time out 113-102 to the Portland Trail Blazers. They've now gone 3-7 over their last 10 and ride a five-game losing streak heading into this contest. They'll be road underdogs as they play their west coast road trip on back-to-back nights.

The Los Angeles Clippers are fifth in the Western Conference and they took down the Lakers last night 116-102. They're a quiet 6-4 over their last 10, but they've won four consecutive games since seeing the return of Kawhi Leonard to the floor. They'll look to build upon home momentum as they look for five-straight.

Here are the Bulls-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Clippers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Los Angeles Clippers: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 227 (-112)

Under: 227 (-108)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports, FanDuel Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls lost another tough game in Portland last night and they had a golden opportunity to break their losing streak against a Portland team that was riding a five-game skid of their own. However, Chicago wasn't productive from deep (27.6%) and they were out-rebound by the Trail Blazers 36-50. Following a 40-point effort against Charlotte, Nikola Vucevic posted a 17-11-7 stat line once again, but their defense was the issue as they couldn't stop Scoot Henderson from finding his shots. They'll have their hands full once again against a Clippers team stacked on the offensive side of the ball.

While Josh Giddey has been their primary playmaker all season, he failed to score any points against Portland and a stronger offensive night from him could have been the difference in the Bulls closing the gap late in the game. They're at their best when he's able to attack the rim while still finding open teammates. The good news is that Lonzo Ball and Coby White are both trending towards playing, so the Bulls should be able to deploy some varied looks at the point guard position soon enough.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers looked very efficient in their most recent win over the Lakers last night as they shot 52.8% from the field. Since Kawhi Leonard returned to action this season, the Clippers are 4-1 in the games he's played in. He won't be playing in this game due to continued rest, but the Clippers have managed a steady flow of productive basketball without him on the floor. Norman Powell continues to lead the team in scoring while James Harden takes the facilitating role, posting an impressive 12 assists their last time out.

The Clippers are 3-0 in their last three meetings against the Bulls and they've gone 3-0 ATS in those games as well. They're 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and the Clippers have been one of the better covering teams in the NBA at 26-15 ATS overall. The Clippers will have to maintain that pace against a Bulls team that's willing to run. Look for James Harden to be much more aggressive in drawing fouls around the hoop during this one as he returns to his more classic style of play.

Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams and they may be on tired legs following hard-fought games last night. The Bulls may be getting some players back in Coby White and possibly Lonzo Ball, while the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. Still, Los Angeles has been the much more consistent side and they're an impressive 15-2 this season when listed as the betting favorites.

The Clippers are 15-6 at home and they've gone 15-6 ATS during that stretch as well, so they're working with a manageable number here as we should see these trends continue. Unless someone can wake up for the Bulls, the Clippers should be able to cruise to a win here. Let's roll with Los Angeles and the points on their home floor.

Final Bulls-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -6 (-110)