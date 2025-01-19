The Chicago Bulls are fighting for a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference as the season crosses its halfway point, so every win is an important one. The Bulls will especially want to take advantage of the games where they are supposed to win, and they will get one of those opportunities on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Star guard Zach LaVine's status is slightly in doubt for the game in Portland, as he popped up on the injury report with a knee injury. Specifically, the injury is described as right patella tendinitis, but LaVine is still probable to play. Still, that's something to keep an eye on in the lead up to the game and during the contest if LaVine is able to play.

LaVine is one of the Bulls' best players and is a huge key for them if they want to get a win in this game and continue stacking them going forward. He comes into Sunday night as Chicago's leading scorer at 23.6 points per game while also tallying nearly five rebounds and five assists per game. Without LaVine on the floor, the Bulls lack shot creation and someone to bail them out last in the clock, which can lead to some ugly possessions.

As it stands, the Bulls are clinging to 10th place in the Eastern Conference and are two games clear of the Philadelphia 76ers for the final play-in spot. The 76ers continue to struggle with injuries and have lost five games in a row, so this is a great opportunity for the Bulls to create some separation between them.

The Bulls haven't been able to stack wins up even while the 76ers have struggled, as Chicago has lost four straight games of its own. Sunday night against a struggling Blazers team that still has not ben able to crack 15 wins this season presents a great opportunity for them to get back in the win column.