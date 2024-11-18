The Chicago Bulls have lost two games in a row, and the opposing teams have scored over 140 points. In their most recent loss against the Houston Rockets, they lost 143-107, and Coby White had a message to the fans and his teammates, according to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.

“Coby White: This was an embarrassment. This was a disservice to the fans and a disservice to a historic organization. The fans don’t deserve that,” Johnson tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Coby White said players were united in voicing how unacceptable the defensive effort was in the postgame locker room. Said they have players with enough care factor to try to fix issues. Said issues go beyond scheme and down to basic effort and compete factor,” Johnson continued.

It wasn't the best effort from the Bulls, as only one person scored over double digits, which was Zach LaVine with 15 points. The Bulls have been pretty competitive this season, so seeing them give up so many points in their past two games was eye-opening. The team still feels like they're in the middle of a rebuild but also looking to win games, so it'll be interesting to see how things are as the season progresses.

The Bulls' defense has been a problem this season

After their NBA Cup game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, head coach Billy Donovan reiterated that he knew that the Bulls' defense would be an issue this season.

“The defense is going to be a challenge; I’ve said that from the beginning of the year,” Donovan said.

Donovan then sounded off on the turnovers they committed against the Cavs and how that ultimately lost them the game.

“The defense is a challenge, but the turnovers to me are just crazy, just crazy,” Donovan said. “We had 13 in the second half; such a clean first half. We start the third quarter with four straight fouls and three straight turnovers. We’re not giving us a chance against a team playing as well as anyone in the league. You are not going to win like that. We’ve got guys open down the floor and we can’t execute the pass. We’ve got to be able to take care of the ball better collectively. It’s not one guy, it’s all of us.”

If the Bulls can get their defense together, they could be better than many expect. Their offense hasn't been bad, and they have several options that can score in bunches.