After back-to-back letdown performances in the Chicago Bulls' first two games of the 2023-24 NBA season, Zach LaVine finally had a huge showing, albeit one that was wasted in a 118-102 road loss to the Detroit Pistons Saturday night.

Zach LaVine concluded his night with a monster 51-point performance, as he hit 19 of his 32 shots from the floor, including seven 3-pointers on 13 attempts from behind the arc and a 6-for-8 effort at the free-throw line.

After scoring just a total of 24 points on 7-for-30 shooting from the field against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Toronto Raptors, Zach LaVine had nothing but making buckets on his mind versus the Pistons. He took matters into his hands on offense, as evidenced by the fact that he had zero assists. Despite his high usage, LaVine only had three turnovers (the Bulls had eight as a team).

DeMar DeRozan chipped in 20 points for the Bulls, who just couldn't muster enough on defense to keep Detroit from offsetting whatever it was LaVine was doing on the other side of the floor. The Pistons shot 52.3 percent from the field and hit 42.9 percent of their attempts from deep. Chicago, however, did force Detroit to commit 15 turnovers.

The Bulls are off to a slow start, and there could be more discussions to be had for the team, which would have been 0-3 at this point if it weren't for Alex Caruso's heroics in the clutch versus the Raptors on Friday.

LaVine will look to keep it going on Monday when the Bulls continue their road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.